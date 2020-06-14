Boy, 17, stabs playmate to death in Mchinji

Police in Mchinji are keeping in custody a boy aged for stabbing his 17-year-old playmate to death following a misunderstanding that arose as they were playing football at Bua primary school ground.

Public relation officer for Mchinji police station Kondwani Kandiado said the suspect (name withheld by Police) and the victim Zovuta Antonio were playing football at Bua Primary School ground when the incident happened.

“The suspect had hit a little boy with a ball, a thing that annoyed the victim.

“The development led to a fierce verbal tirade and when the football training was over, the suspect rushed home, took a knife and started chasing after the victim,” said Kandiado.

He added that the suspect later stabbed the victim on the chest.

Onlookers tried to apprehend the suspect but he managed to slip away from their hands. The boy, however, later handed himself to police.

The victim was taken to Mchinji Police Station for a medical report and officers quickly referred him to Mchinji District Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem revealed that the death was due to severe loss of blood.

The deceased hailed from Zulu Village in the area of Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji while the suspect comes from Mpemba village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre.