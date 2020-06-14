Man gets two years in prison for assault

A court Nkhata Bay has sentenced McDonald Banda to two years in prison for injuring Timothy Mponda at a drinking joint in the district.

The state prosecutor Inspector Fred Makiyi, told the court that Banda who hails from Japi Village TA Mkumbira in the district committed the offence on June 2, 2020.

The court further heard that Mponda was with his friends at the drinking place called Changa where Banda entered and accidentally bumped into a table containing bottles of beer resulting into spillage of all beer.

This didn’t please Mponda and friends who ended up quarreling with the intruder. Banda then took an empty glass bottle which he used to hit Mponda on the right arm leaving him with a deep cut.

The matter was immediately reported to Nkhata Bay Police who later arrested the suspect. He was charged with Unlawful Wounding which contravenes section 241 sub section A of the Penal Code.

Appearing in court, the Banda pleaded guilty to the charge.

In submission the state prosecutor Inspector Makiyi, prayed for stiffer punishment against the convict.

He said that most of the youths in the district are being involved in malpractice such that they end up injuring each other.

The First Grade Magistrate Robert Makaika concurred with the state. He therefore ordered the convict to spend two years behind bars.