MCP’s Zikhale Ng’oma gives maize mills, ambulance to constituency

Nkhatabay South Constituency Member of Parliament Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has provided an ambulance and two maize mills to people of Nkhatabay South.

The legislator, who is a member of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) donated the ambulance and maize mills last week.

In an interview with Malawi24, Ng’oma said he wants the people of his Constituency to live a better life and he wants the people to be self-sufficient and self-reliant.

“I m a Member of Parliament and at the same time I have the welfare of people at heart. Through the maize mill, they will be able to generate resources for themselves and prepare small bridges, 0roads that they can manage,” he said.

“I want every centre to have a community Maize Mill so that they should be able to run some of the things like road maintenance and some of the things they want like medication,” said Ng’oma.

He said he has delivered two maize mills so far and he expects four by over the course of the five-year term. Ng’oma also said that he plans to donate another ambulance to the constituency.

On other achievements in his constituency so far, Ng’oma said he has convinced government to build two secondary schools in his constituency and the Northern Region Water Board to cross their pipes across the Constituency.

Meanwhile, Ng’oma has promised the people of Nkhatabay South that there are so many developments that are coming in and the people of his Constituency should expect more good things from him.

He said he wants his Constituency to be a model Constituency because he is bringing in a lot of strategies to boost the economy of the area.