Laptops, cash stolen at M’mbelwa Council

Six robbers on Wednesday night invaded M’mbelwa District Council offices in Mzimba where they went away with K2 million cash and two laptops.

According to Mzimba Police spokesperson Peter Botha, the criminals broke into District Commissioner’s premises and tied the watchman on duty. They threatened to kill him if he screamed.

Thereafter, they broke into the Accounts office where they stole cash amounting to MK2,088, 000.

They also went into Senior Administrators Office where they stole two laptop computers valued at K 600, 000.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects. If arrested, the suspects will answer the charge of robbery with violence.