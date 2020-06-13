Chakwera promises to finish stalled projects in Mzimba

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is also the presidential candidate for Tonse Alliance in the coming 23rd June Fresh Presidential Election (FPE) has assured people of Mzimba that his government will complete all the developmental projects that have stalled under the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chakwera said this on Friday during a campaign rally he conducted at Old Airport at Mzimba Boma, after a series of whistle stop tours in the district the same day.

The MCP president, who received a fly whisk gift symbolising power and leadership from Village Head Kafoteka Mkandawire upon arrival at the venue, said it’s a pity that people of Mzimba have been cheated like this.

Chakwera said: “They promised to construct Mombela University for you, but they have failed. Then we have Jenda Edingeni road, Mzimba Mzalangwe road, Council office complex, Chakazi and Mnjiri bridges which all have stalled.

“This is a very sad development, and let me assure the people of Mzimba that the Tonse Alliance leadership will make sure these projects come to a finish.”

Chakwera also said there is need to demarcate constituencies and wards in Mzimba district because they are too big.

“It’s my plea to the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to demarcate these constituencies so to give the people of Mzimba a chance to benefit more from the national budget through constituency development fund (CDF),” he said.

He then told the people that he and his runningmate Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima feel vindicated on their promise to lower prices of fertilizer, considering that Government has reduced fertilizer to MK5000 for 900,000 people in the just presented 2020-2021 national budget.

Speaking also at the rally, Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali of Freedom Party (FP) told the gathering to vote for Chakwera saying he is the only hope for Malawians who are suffering right now.