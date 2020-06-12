Fredokiss breaks the internet

Award winning hip hop emcee, Fredokiss, has stolen the show overnight having unleashed visuals for his song entitled Dadada.

The video dropped into the public domain on Thursday via different platforms. Hours after the release, internet users flooded YouTube among other sites to stream and download the music video.

Dadada video was crafted in South Africa. The local music fraternity has described the artistic work as one of its kind.

Seasoned rapper Cornelius Kunkeyani has said the video is great which makes it worth the international eye. The audience has hailed the Ghetto King Kong, as the Ndikaseka Maso star is fondly known, for promoting Malawi`s entertainment industry with good work.

Commenting on the quality of the video, Enwood Makoka Ngwira said: “Jealous down this is the best video so far.”

“This is video of the decade, long live Fredo,” commented Ashraph Bongani.

Quality aside, the video cameos Malawi national football team red hot striker Frank Gabadinho Mhango. Since Dadada is a football language, the Orlando Pirates hit man shows his football skills.

Fredokiss is one of a few Malawian musicians whose videos get featured on international content provider, Trace Africa. Some of his videos have enjoy international exposure via the channel are, African Bride and Ndagoma.

Malawian music lovers have tipped Dadada to be the next big product on Trace Africa and other media outlets.