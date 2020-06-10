Muluzi says Mutharika saddened by deaths of six people in Ntcheu

President Peter Mutharika’s runningmate Atupele Muluzi says the Malawi leader is concerned over the accident which led to the deaths of six people in Ntcheu.

Muluzi made the remarks today when he consoled families of the victims in Ntcheu.

On Tuesday, a 30 tonner truck collided with a water bowser near Ntcheu Boma. Five people died on the spot. A sixth person died at a hospital later.

Muluzi consoled each of the bereaved families with K200,000. He told the mourners that Mutharika is saddened by the deaths of the six people.

“This is a tragedy for Ntcheu and the nation as a whole. We mourn with them,” he said.

He added that Mutharika has ordered government to cover all funeral arrangement costs such as coffins and transport.

A representative of the families asked government to construct a by-pass road in the district for trucks to use in order avoid road accidents.