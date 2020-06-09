Mutharika accuses opposition of using violence to achieve political goals

President Peter Mutharika says opposition parties have adopted political violence as a permanent strategy for achieving political goals.

The Malawi leader said this following Monday’s attack on Presidential Advisor on Political Affairs Dean Josiah Banda.

Banda was stoned and wounded at Gawamadzi village in the area of Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa district.

According to state broadcaster MBC, he was holding a rally in the area ahead of the country’s forthcoming Fresh Presidential Election.

Speaking through his spokesperson Mgeme Kalirani, Mutharika condemned acts of violence happening in the country.

He warned that government will not allow barbarism to take root in the country.

“President Mutharika has continued to warn all political leaders embracing political violence as a political tool to stop immediately or face the consequences,” said Kalirani.

Political parties are currently holding campaign rallies ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

Since campaign started, the country has witnessed acts of political violence in Mzuzu, Salima, Kasungu, Ndirande, Phalombe, Mponela, Mulanje and Machinga.

In Ndirande, Mutharika’s convoy was stoned while the convoy of Vice President Saulos Chilima who is runningmate for the opposition Tonse Alliance was also attacked in Phalombe.

Chilima was also blocked from holding a campaign rally in Machinga last week.

Mutharika’s runningmate Atupele Muluzi was a victim of political violence in Mponela last month he was stopped from conducting a rally.