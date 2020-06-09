Mutharika to launch construction of NBB, Nomads stadia

President Peter Mutharika will launch the construction of stadiums for Blantyre based soccer teams, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Beforward Wanderers, this week.

A press statement signed by the secretary for Youths Sports and Culture in The Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture, reveals that Mutharika will preside over the launch on 11th June, 2020, from 1pm.

The president will unveil plaques at the construction sites before proceeding to Bangwe Desert Ground where the launch will take place.

Bullets Stadium will be planted in Zingwangwa while Nomads will have their home ground in Soche.

The Malawi leader promised to build stadia for the two teams during his campaign for the 2019 presidential election. His pledge faced massive criticism from the opposition camp and some media practitioners.

It is highly argued that the government is not justified to build stadia for private football teams. The opposition believes the ruling Democratic Progressive Party is using the projects to gain political mileage considering that the two teams have a huge following.

The two teams have been using the government owned Kamuzu Stadium as their home ground for decades. Government will also have ownership of the stadia once completed.