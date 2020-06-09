Martse beaten again

Controversial musician Martin Martse Nkhata has once again fallen victim to beatings following a misunderstanding at a drinking joint on Monday night.

Sources indicate that the rapper had a quarrel with a police officer over a bottle of beer.

Events turned ugly to the extent that the law enforcer, who was not in uniform, wanted to handcuff the Mwano star.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows the officer in question slapping the drunk artist while shouting “umandiziwa ine?” (do you know me?). On a welcome note, some people rescued the Lilongwe based Emcee on from the jaws of the brutal man in uniform.

The social media community has reacted differently to the incident. Some people believe Martse deserved the beatings given his provocative behaviour, others think the policeman abused his powers.

“Martse likes daring others, he doesn’t have self-control. Most of the times he blacks out things go out of hand,” said Paul Kamuyambeni.

While Malawi Rap Battles and Entertainment has condemned police brutality.

“The police do not have the right to use violence on offenders. At times, I feel like when it comes to Martse most fans go overboard in hating him. This isn’t something we should be celebrating. MRB condemns such acts of violence perpetuated by the Police,” reads the comment.

This comes a few days after Martse cancelled his plan to stay for sober for a month. He had joined his fellow rapper Classic in the beer free challenge.

Nkhata was also involved in violence during his school days at Natural Resources Colleg a few years ago. Reports on the issue revealed that beer was also involved.