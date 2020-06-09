NICE starts sensitization campaign for voter verification exercise

National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust in Thyolo has started sensitization campaign for the two-day nationwide voter verification exercise which will be conducted from 10 to 11 June 2020.

District Civic Education Officer for NICE in Thyolo, Moses Kaunda, said in an interview on Monday that they want people to be aware about the Malawi Electoral Commission’ s exercise for both voter verification and transfers processes.

Kaunda said that in order for them to woo many people, they have deployed various methodologies of delivering messages about verification exercise to people in the district in as far as public awareness is concerned.

“As a civic educator, we are trying to give them a clear picture of their rights to vote for a person whom they want and trust that will deliver.

“Therefore, we have already started sending letters to different churches as well as Mosques, so that messages about voter verification exercise should be read to congregations,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda also added that NICE is also doing mobile van loud hailing around communities as well as market places, and is also sending messages using WhatsApp groups.

He then called upon each and every citizen who registered in the 2019 tripartite elections to go for the voter verification exercise.

Malawians are expected to vote in fresh elections this month but the date is yet to be set.