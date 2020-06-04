Be professional, MEC tells Master Trainers

As preparations for the Fresh Presidential Elections (FPE) are underway, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has started training Master Trainers on polling procedures and results management system.

The Master Trainers being drilled are expected to train presiding officers on how they are required to handle the coming courts sanctioned Presidential election.

Speaking at Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu on Wednesday, at the opening of a three day training, MEC Commissioner Clifford Baloyi dared the selected Master Trainers from all districts in the Northern Region to be professional in executing their job.

He said: “First of all, you have to remember that the election we are having this time around are not normal election, but are coming because of irregularities that the Courts found during the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

“As such, the Commission expect good work from you, no mistake will be tolerated. And as you are going to train the presiding officers, remind them that the use of Tippex in any way is prohibited in strongest terms.”

Baloyi then assured that it is the wish of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to ensure that the coming Presidential election are held in free and fair manner.

The training which MEC is conducting has been supported by the International Foundation for Electoral System (IFES).

Program consultant at IFES Martin Chiphwanya said the International organisation is supporting MEC so to ensure it presides a free and credible election.

“We are reviewing all the challenges that were there during the last disputed election, and we are working hand in hand with MEC to not have a repeat of what happened such as the use of Tippex and other mistakes that were there,” said Chiphwanya.

One of the selected Master Trainers, Cecilia Chivunga from Mzimba Norths said the training will help her to understand the polling procedures and results management and explain the same to presiding officers.