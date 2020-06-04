Mutharika’s recorded SONA to be played in Parliament

President Peter Mutharika’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) will be delivered to the National Assembly tomorrow through a recorded audio.

Parliament has confirmed the arrangement saying it is one of recommendations to restrict attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Parliament spokesperson Ian Mwenye, the recommendations were made during a Business Committee chaired by the Speaker and attended by leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.

“The President will deliver Sona through a recorded audio. The Sona will be debated from 8th to 11th of June 2020,” he said.

On June 12, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha will present the 2020/21 National Budget at Parliament.

During the sitting which will start on June 5 and end on July 24, the National Assembly will observe measures to restrict gatherings.

In the chamber where Members of Parliament (MPs) sit, legislators will be meeting for two hours per day with a maximum of 100 legislators.

Over 90 legislators will be following the proceedings virtually from ministerial and members’ lounges. The MPs, however, will be required to show up at Parliament for substantive voting.

Parliament has since advised members of the general public to follow proceedings using social media or traditional media as visitors will not be allowed at the National Assembly.