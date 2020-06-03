Police rescue murder suspect from mob justice

Police in Kasungu on Monday rescued a murder suspect from an angry mob.

The suspect has been identified as Mike Phiri. The mob was baying for a revenge over the death of Victor Chirwa aged 60 who was murdered on the night of May 30, 2020 and robbed of his money.

The incident occurred at Zakariya village, in the area of Traditional Authority Chisemphere in the district.

Kasungu Police Public Relations Harry Namwaza said on the night of May 30, 2020 around 20:00 hours, Chirwa returned from Chatoloma in company of Mike Phiri where he had gone to collect money.

Namwaza added that upon reaching home, the two proceeded to Samuel Mithi’s village where they started drinking Kachasu beer.

“It is alleged that after drinking, the two left the place but Chirwa was found unconscious in the morning hours of May 31, 2020 at around 06:00 hours with deep hacked wounds in the head,” he explained.

Well-wishers rushed with him to Kaluluma Health Centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem results showed that he died due to severe head injury.

Immediately after the incident, Mike Phiri fled from the village which prompted some villagers to launch a manhunt to apprehend him.

He was apprehended on June 1, 2020 after which the community members started baying for his blood to revenge the death of Victor Chirwa.

Police rushed to scene where they managed to rescue him but he was already heavily assaulted.

The suspect has since been admitted at Kasungu District Hospital where he is battling for his life.