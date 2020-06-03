Man arrested for illegal possession of ivory

Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody Oscar Moses Banda aged 70 for illegal possession of ivory.

Kasungu Police Deputy spokesperson Sergeant Miracle Mkozi Publicist Police detectives received information that Banda was selling Ivory.

Mkozi added that as part of investigation, one of the CID officers pretended as a buyer to Banda.

“He approached him at his residence and asked him about the business. Banda was very happy that a customer he was looking for was finally at his door step,” said Mkozi.

On May 30, 2020 the fake buyer called Banda and they agreed to do their business at Chisemphere.

Banda was later arrested and six pieces of ivory were seized. Banda will appear before court soon to answer the charge of illegal possession of ivory.

He hails from Moses village, Traditional authority Mabulabo in Mzimba District.