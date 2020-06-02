Coronavirus: 22 new cases confirmed in Malawi

.. six are health workers

Malawi has registered 22 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, taking the number of registered cases to 358.

In a statement today, Co-Chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 Dr. John Phuka said 11 of the cases were identified among Malawian returning from Republic of South Africa.

“Eight were confirmed in Blantyre of which 6 are healthcare workers while 1 is a contact of a confirmed case, two from Lilongwe (1 with travel history to South Africa and 1 still under investigation) and 1 from Ntcheu who recently returned from South Africa,” he said.

Phuka then advised Malawians abroad to take measured to prevent the coronavirus as the Malawians plan to travel back home on their own as others have done recently.

“In recognition and support for the effort the returning Malawians are doing in self-sponsoring their trips, the government will continue to fulfil its obligation of ensuring they have access to transit countries with travel restrictions.

“The government will also continue testing for COVID-19 among all the travelers at the point of entry to ensure that the travellers and the public are protected,” said Phuka.

He also advised those that are COVID-19 positive to follow self-isolation measures until they are cleared by health personnel.