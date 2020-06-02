The Premier League remains the most competitive league in world football, and no continent has added more to the competition than Africa. Some of the very best players according to Gunjan Kochrekar have come from Africa, but which stars have made a more significant mark on the competition than others?

Didier Drogba

It’s hard to start anywhere else than with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. The Ivory Coast international ensured that the Blues were always heavily tipped on www.mightytips.com and it’s easy to see why Drogba spent nine years at Stamford Bridge and was consistently their man for the big occasion. His best season in front of goal came in the 2009-10 campaign, as he scored 29 goals in 32 games. His performances ensured that Chelsea were able to wrestle the Premier League title away from Manchester United. However, his crowning moment for the club would come in the 2011-12 season, as he was pivotal in Chelsea winning the Champions League for the first time. He scored the equalising goal for the Blues in extra time and scored the winning penalty in the shootout. He won the Premier League on four occasions at Chelsea and also won the FA Cup and League Cup on numerous occasions.

Yaya Toure

There was no more important player in the early successes of Manchester City than Yaya Toure. The Ivory Coast international was pivotal in the switch of power in Manchester during his eight-year stay with City. He made 230 appearances for City and scored 59 goals in the Premier League. He made at least ten appearances in every season he was at the Etihad and was instrumental in the club winning the Premier League on three occasions. During his time at the Etihad, he also won the League Cup on two occasions and the FA Cup once.

Tony Yeboah

No African player left a mark on the Premier League like Tony Yeboah. The former Leeds United midfielder opened the door for African players to play in the Premier League, and the big midfielder is still widely regarded as one of the very best players to play in the division. The goals that he scored as still seen on a weekly basis in highlights shows, with Yeboah famously competing for goal of the season against himself in the 1995-96 season. Despite only playing in the Premier League for two seasons, the impression that he left ensured that he is still regarded as one of the best.

Mohamed Salah

One player that looks set to get his hands on the Premier League title at the end of the 2019-20 season is Egypt’s, Mohamed Salah. The effect that he has had on the Premier League since returning to England from AS Roma has been dominant. He has helped Liverpool become one of the most dominant teams in Premier League history and has already finished each of the last two Premier League seasons at the top goalscorer. His first season in the Premier League remains his highest scoring campaign, as he scored 32 goals in 36 games. However, his 16 goals this season will likely see him win the prize that all Liverpool fans have been dreaming about.