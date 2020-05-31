Devotion: Don’t go by crowds

Exodus 23: 2 ” You shall not follow a crowd to do evil; nor shall you bear witness at a trial so as to side with a multitude to pervert justice.”

Majority rule may work well in politics but not in the things of God. We don’t just follow multitudes but we do what is right according to the Word of God.

Matt 7:13-14 “Enter through the narrow gate, because the gate is wide and the way is spacious that leads to destruction, and there are many who enter through it. But the gate is narrow and the way is difficult that leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

Narrow path is the path taken by few but has a good ending. This is the path of righteousness. This path begins when you get born again. Unless you are born again, you cannot see the Kingdom (John3:3). When you are born again, you are in the narrow path which many don’t want to pursue.

We don’t conform to what the world is doing. We stand by the Word and we conform to the standards of the Word of God.

Romans 12:2 “And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may prove what is the good, well-pleasing, and perfect will of God.”

As children of God, we have our own standard of living. We have our own way of handling situations in the Kingdom. We have our own way of responding to events and news. Learn good examples in the Word of God how men and women of Faith responded to situations.

In time of crisis, how did the men and women of Faith respond to situations. How did Jesus our Master respond when the boat was about to sink. Did he cry out? Did he panic? Did he complain? Did he murmur?

Learn from the Word and conform to such standards.

CONFESSION

I am above and not below. I refuse to do be common. I choose to do it differently according to the leading of the Spirit. I am a success now and always. I will do the unusual and will get unusual results. In Jesus Name. Amen.

