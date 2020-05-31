Chakwera urges supporters to keep peace

Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera has urged supporters to maintain peace and not to retaliate when attacked.

Chakwera made the remarks during a Tone Alliance rally in Zomba on Saturday.

He noted that there have been acts violence targeted at the opposition supporters and this has created anger. He, however, advised the opposition supporters not to retaliate and he urged them to emulate their leaders.

“I have never thrown a stone at another person and I have never attacked another person with a panga knife. Emulate your leaders including [Tonse Runningmate] Saulos Chilima and former President Joyce Banda who do not want violence. Let’s not destroy the peace that is in the country,” said Chakwera.

The Tonse leader was speaking a day after Chilima’s convoy was attacked in Phalombe. On Saturday, a mob also blocked ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) runningmate Atupele Muluzi at Mponela.

In an interview after the rally, Chakwera said nobody should think that they can postpone the fresh presidential elections or declare a state of emergency because of the acts of violence.

“Malawians deserve better and we will act accordingly,” said Chakwera.

During the rally, Chakwera promised supporters that Tonse Alliance will among other issues focus on improving the agriculture sector and ending hunger if he is elected in the 2020 elections.

He added that the Tonse government will construct five new health centres in Zomba and will upgrade Domasi Hospital into a district hospital.

“We should improve our hospitals so that everyone should be able to access medical services in public hospitals,” said Chakwera.