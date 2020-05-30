Chilima to report Mutharika, Muluzi to ICC

Tonse Alliance runningmate, Saulos Chilima, says he will drag Malawi President Peter Mutharika and former President Bakili Muluzi to the International Criminal Court (ICC) due to their alleged involvement in acts of political violence.

Chilima, who is also Vice President of Malawi, made the remarks in an interview after a Tonse Alliance rally in Zomba today.

According to Chilima, the two leaders have been sending people to attack members of the opposition.

He said he has already instructed his lawyers to file an application at the ICC next week.

“I will mention two people that we are taking there, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and former President Dr Bakili Muluzi among others.

“I think we have had enough of this violence and it’s time we engaged the higher court,” said Chilima.

He added that if the Tonse Alliance wins the 2020 presidential elections, perpetrators of violence will be dealt with using the law.

In his remarks during the rally, Chilima also accused former President Muluzi of hiring people to kill him when he goes to Mangochi to conduct a rally.

“Former President Bakili Muluzi, you have hired people to kill me when I go to Mangochi. My life is not in your hands, it is in God’s hands.

“One of the persons you have hired is Mr. Mtenje. You have given some boys K1.7 million each to pelt stone at me.

“Because of this, we are finalising documents which will be filed at the International Criminal Court,” said Chilima.

On Friday, Chilima’s convoy was stoned in Mulanje and the attackers injured journalists covering the Tonse runningmate’s rallies.

Chilima condemned the acts of violence but urged his supporters not to retaliate.

He encouraged them to vote for the alliance in the 2020 elections in order to end the acts of political violence.