I will only leave MCP if Mutharika drops out of presidential race – Mia

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President Sidik Mia says he will only leave the party if Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, President Peter Mutharika, drops out of the 2020 presidential race.

Writing on his Facebook Page following a Tonse Alliance rally in Lilongwe on Sunday, Mia said he will only leave MCP if Mutharika drops out of as a candidate in the 2020 presidential elections.

According to Mia, Mutharika who is presidential candidate for the DPP, will save himself from an embarrassing defeat on voting day if he drops out.

“Tell MEC (Malawi Electoral Commission) that you [Mutharika] have done your part and want to focus on retirement. Tell MEC that you are tired, because Malawians are also tired of you. If you do that, I will leave MCP. But if you do not, then I vouch as MCP Vice President that I will do everything I can to see that you are removed from office on voting day,” wrote Mia.

The MCP vice president was party leader Lazarus Chakwera’s runningmate in the now nullified 2019 presidential elections but following the MCP’s alliance with UTM, Chakwera has chosen Chilima as his runningmate for the 2020 Presidential Elections.

Mia wrote in his post that the DPP is trying to convince him to abandon the MCP but he warned the ruling party that it will not succeed.

“There is nothing you can offer me to leave MCP or Dr. Chakwera. There is no amount of money you can offer me to leave MCP or Dr. Chakwera. There is no position you can offer me to leave MCP and Dr. Chakwera,” wrote Mia.

He then described the Chakwera-Chilima partnership as the only ticket that guarantees change for Malawi saying the two leaders know how to get things done

Mia wrote: This partnership between Chakwera and Chilima is not only good for Malawi. It is an answer to prayer.”