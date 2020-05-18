Mangochi fisherman arrested over death of two children

Police in Mangochi have arrested a commercial fisherman after two children aged 5 and 6 were found dead at his home.

Public Relations Officer for Mangochi Police Inspector Rodrick Maida identified the businessman as ldrissa Wasi.

Maida said the girls who are from different families were last seen playing outside the compound of a businessman after taking their breakfast on May 14, 2020 at about 09:00hrs.

“The girls were found dead by the wife of ldrissa in Wasi’s motor vehicle inside their compound on May 15, 2020 at about 1800hrs at Kera village in the Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi,” he explained.

After the girls were found, community members took the law into their own hands and they set on fire five motor vehicles. They also set ablaze three houses and one warehouse property belonging to Wasi.

Wasi and his family fled and the businessman later handed himself to police.

Meanwhile Mangochi police station is keeping in custody Wasi for questioning as investigations are underway.

Police have therefore advised people in the district to avoid taking law in their hands.