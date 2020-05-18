Nsanje leaders appeal for food support

Traditional leaders in Nsanje have asked President Peter Mutharika’s administration for food support saying there is hunger in the district.

The Malawi News Agency reported that the leaders made the appeal Friday when the Democratic Progressive Party and United Democratic Front Alliance runningmate Atupele Muluzi had whistle stop rallies in the district.

Muluzi was drumming up support in readiness fresh presidential elections.

Speaking at Nsanje Boma, Senior Chief Malemia said dry spells during the growing season led to low produce and now people have no food.

“Nsanje District is disaster prone. If we are not experiencing floods, it means dry spells take the course. This year, we have been hit by dry spells which affected our crops badly. Even crops that are tolerant to tough weather, have failed. Therefore, the district needs immediate food support so that no one should die of hunger,” said Senior Chief Malemia.

He asked Muluzi to take the message to President Mutharika. At Bangula, Traditional Authority Chimombo said the district needs food support to ensure that people are food secured in the district.

“The district is facing hunger. Right now people have nothing to eat or rely upon. What we planted dried up in the first weeks. We even do rice farming but no one has harvested. This is very dangerous. We have nowhere to rely on for our survival.

“We are asking the president to consider providing us food support as soon as possible so that we should not die of hunger as the situation is worse currently. We need immediate support,” urged TA Chimombo.

Member of Parliament for Nsanje Lalanje, Gladys Ganda gave hope to the people gathered at Bangula that she knew that the president will do something as has been the case in the past.

“We have a listening president, and we really have confidence that he will do something for the Nsanje people and the entire Lower shire,” said Ganda.

