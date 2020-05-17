Devotion: When Christians sleep

Matthew 13:24-25 “Another parable He put forth to them, saying: “The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field; but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat and went his way.”

Don’t sleep in whatever you are doing especially in your Christian walk. The devil will sow bad seeds during sleeping. Sleeping time is the relaxing time. The enemy works 24 hours and don’t dare to be a part time Christian. A part time Christian can never win against a full time enemy. Therefore, be a full time Christian. When you relax, the enemy is going to sow his seed whether in your nation, ministry, in your job, in your business, in your family, in your body and so on. You will see a sudden change of situation for the worse if your sleep.

Sleeping happens when one feels they have done enough. For example, after long fasting and prayers that has taken many days, some people want to relax and not pray for the whole week. After giving huge amount in church, some feel like they shouldn’t give for the whole year. And so on and so on.

Sometimes sleeping is as a result of drawing attention to some issues that aren’t important. For example, if the ministers of gospel are too much entangled in politics, they are sleeping on their job.

Matthew 26:40-41 “Then He came to the disciples and found them sleeping, and said to Peter, “What! Could you not watch with Me one hour? Watch and pray, lest you enter into temptation.”

When you sleep you enter into temptations. You make yourself prone to temptations and you may be defeated in whatever you are doing. You may be devoured. The devourer is always on the move hence need to be awake and vigilant.

1 Peter 5:8 “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.”

Additional scriptures: Ephesians 5:14 Therefore He says: “Awake, you who sleep, Arise from the dead, And Christ will give you light.”

1 Thessalonians 5:5-8 “You are all sons of light and sons of the day. We are not of the night nor of darkness. Therefore let us not sleep, as others do, but let us watch and be sober. For those who sleep, sleep at night, and those who get drunk are drunk at night. But let us who are of the day be sober, putting on the breastplate of faith and love, and as a helmet the hope of salvation.”

Confession (SAY IT ALOUD)

I am the child of God and will always be awake. I refuse to sleep in my Christian walk. I refuse to relax in whatever I am doing. I am therefore a winner now and always. In Jesus name. Amen.