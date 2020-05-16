Mighty Tambala Graduates set for whistle stop tour

Mighty Tambala Graduates (MTG) Chitipa chapter will hold a whistle stop tour next week to campaign for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera and his running mate Saulos Chilima, saying the two are the last hope for Malawians.

Confirming the development on Saturday 16th May, 2020, MTG executive member Dryvat Simwanza said the move has been organised to sweep all citizens in the district that are still behind the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ahead of 2nd July, 2020 fresh presidential poll.

“We want to woo all the people from Chitipa to join Tonse grand alliance, this is the only alliance that will transform Malawi for the betterment of all across all the regions unlike DPP who doesn’t consider people in the Northern region,” said Simwanza.

Commenting on the development, Citizens for Transformation (CFT) movement district Chair for Chitipa, Michael Masebo, said the tour will help to clean the mindset of people who are still rallying behind DPP led government saying it has failed to development Chitipa since it’s take over in government.

“We want a government that will change Chitipa, and Tonse alliance will do. We will utilise the tour to urge people to vote for Dr Chakwera so that the darkness must go,” said Masebo.

Masebo further revealed the plans for CFT in the district of visiting DPP strong holds areas such as Chitipa Wenya and Nthalire where people are represented by DPP Members of Parliament so that they should not vote for DPP.

UTM-MCP executive members in the Northern region are expected to grace the tour which will start at Kapoka trading center before the mass address at MCP district offices.