Chilima tells voters to do their part

By Erah Pinifolo – MEC Stringer, Kasungu

Tonse Alliance runnningmate Saulos Klaus Chilima says the Judiciary did its part by nullifying the 2019 presidential elections and it is now time for voters do their part in the 2020 fresh elections.

Chilima who is also Vice President of Malawi asked Malawians to go and verify their names in the voter’s roll when the time comes if they want to see change.

Chilima said this during a rally in Kasungu after the opening of the official campaign period ahead of the fresh presidential elections.

He urged all Malawians to vote for the Alliance leader Dr Lazarus Chakwera as the only candidate that can develop the country.

“The Alliance has put together all parties’ manifestos into one so that we are able to serve you all as Malawians and not for personal interest,” he said.

Some of the plans contained in the alliance manifesto include enough food for all; development for all; corruption eradication as well as reduction in tax and prices of fertilizer and fuel.

Malawians will vote in the 2020 fresh elections following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections by the Constitutional Court due to widespread irregularities. The Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 also upheld the lower court’s decision.