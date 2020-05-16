DPP has failed to deliver – Chilima  

Vice President Saulos Chilima says the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has failed to deliver developments to the country hence need for Malawians to vote for a strong and ambitious leader.

Speaking on Friday in Ntcheu during a whistle stop tour, Chilima mentioned Ntcheu Stadium and Tsangano-Neno road as projects that have not been completed by the DPP.

Chilima who is also Malawi Congress Party runningmate in the 2020 elections said Malawians should utilize the second chance by voting for Tonse Alliance under the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera whom he referred to as the only leader who can bail out Malawians from the challenges they are currently facing come July 2.

“It is high time for us Malawians to vote for Tonse Alliance so that we should bail out ourselves to the challenges we are facing. We will make sure that we implement everything we are promising once voted into power and nothing is impossible,” he said.

In his speech, Member of Parliament for Ntcheu West Constituency Semion Salambula said Tonse Alliance is the only hope for Malawians and people in Ntcheu.

Salambula said DPP has failed to fix water challenges in the district and has urged people to vote for Tonse alliance under the leadership of Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the running mate Dr Chilima.

“My fellow people here in Ntcheu you can agree with me that DPP has failed to give us clean and portable water in our district for so many years. Therefore, I am urging you all to vote for the great Tonse alliance and Dr Chakwera,” said Salambula.

On her part, secretary general for the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Patricia Kaliati said their alliance is aiming at building the new nation regardless of tribe, culture, religion and believes.

The vice president conducted whistle stop tour at Kampepuza, Ntcheu old depot, Tsangano and Lizulu Trading centre.