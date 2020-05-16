Politicians in Mulanje applauded for peaceful campaign

By Phillip Banda, MEC Stringer, Mulanje

Police in Mulanje have applauded political party leaders and their supporters for conducting their campaign peacefully.

Mulanje Police Station Officer Senior Superintendent Chipumphula expressed the sentiments when contacted for an update following the recent intimidation and beating of registration staff by some party zealots.

“Since the day we called for an emergency Multiparty Liaison Committee (MPLC) earlier this month, we have not received any report on the same. This is a clear indication that what we discussed was indeed put into action. And it is my prayer that this continues,” said the officer.

Prior to the MPLC meeting there was tension, fear and unrest following threats, intimidation and in some cases beatings of Malawi Electoral Commission staff and National Registration Bureau staff.

On his part, District Commissioner Michael Chimbalanga urged parties to desist from violence saying there is no need to be causing harm and intimidating each other as we are all one.

It is expected that the peace will continue as law enforcers have said they are alert on the ground around the clock.