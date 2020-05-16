Malawi’s acting Police IG condemns political violence

Malawi’s acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa has condemned in strongest terms the recent acts of political violence in the country.

Mwapasa was speaking on Friday May 15 in the capital city of Lilongwe during a joint press briefing with General Secretaries for Malawi’s three major political parties which included Malawi Congress Party (MCP), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM.

At the meeting which was also attended by other electoral stakeholders, the acting IG said it is very worrisome that there is an increase in political violence especially now when MEC has launched the campaign period for the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

He said such violence brings fear amongst people and need not to be tolerated in a democratic country like Malawi hence the condemnation.

Mwapasa then added that police are geared up to dealing with anyone who will be in the forefront in causing political violence ahead of fresh presidential elections claiming those perpetrators will surely face the law.

Reacting to the development, chairperson for Centre for Multiparty Democracy Kizito Tenthani said political parties need to preach peace and ensure they take issue based campaign and not promote hatred and violence among people in the country.

Tenthani then said it is good that police have at the moment promised to provide maximum security to all political parties during the ongoing campaign period.

On her part, secretary general for UTM Patricia Kaliati said the party will make sure that it is not involved in any violence claiming all its supporters have been advised to refrain from violence before, during and after this election.

Speaking after the same meeting, Secretary General for governing Democratic Progressive Party Gelzeder Jeffrey also promised that the ruling party will not be involved in any political violence.

She further urged people in the country to unite and also respect police and desist from violence.

The development comes following recent incidents where UTM party office in the capital Lilongwe was petrol bombed by unknown criminals with seven members therein.

Meanwhile, Seleman Tambala, one of the people who sustained burns in a UTM office fire, died on Friday at Kamuzu Central Hospital, raising the death toll from the petrol bomb attack to three. The other victims are Tambala’s and son.