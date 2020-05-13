Vote for Chakwera, Chilima to end corruption – Mtambo

Citizens for Transformation (CFT) leader Timothy Mtambo has urged people to vote for Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima in the coming elections saying the Tonse Alliance government will end corruption in the country.

Mtambo was speaking on a whistle stop tour on Tuesday starting from Lilongwe to Mchinji where he was campaigning for Tonse Alliance led by Chakwera as president and Chilima as runningmate.

He said Malawi cannot move forward without eradicating corruption hence it is important for people to choose Chakwera and Chilima so that corruption should be reduced.

“In Chakwera and Chilima we see leadership and the two are clean. So people should vote for Chakwera and Chilima in the next elections because we want change, we want good governance and that can only happen if Chakwera and Chilima are voted into power,” said Mtambo.

He added that people in the country have suffered under Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

According to Mtambo, the DPP has failed to govern this country in the interest of every citizen and he believes the party is beyond redemption.

“DPP is characterised with corruption, nepotism, tribalism. Malawians have suffered for so long with this evil and corrupt regime and now is the time for Malawians to have a good government that will develop this country to the fullest so as CFT we are on awareness campaign to tell people to vote for Chakwera and we are going to campaign very hard Chakwera and Chilima,” said Mtambo.

During the whistle stop rallies, Mtambo addressed people at Mpingu, Msundwe, Waliranji, Kamwendo and Mkanda trading centres as well as at Mchinji Boma.

He said he will conduct campaign rallies in every district in Malawi.

Malawians will vote for president on July 2. President Peter Mutharika is seeking re-election in the polls and his main challenger is Chakwera.