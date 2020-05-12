Coronavirus: Lilongwe man with no travel history tests positive

A 73-year-old man from Chilinde Township in Lilongwe has tested positive for coronavirus.

Minister of Health Jappie Mhango confirmed on Tuesday in Mzuzu.

He said the man has no travel history which means he contracted the disease locally. However, Chilinde is close to Kaliyeka where 14 cases were recorded a month ago.

The patient is under quarantine and health workers are tracing his contacts to test them.

The new case means Malawi now has registered 58 coronavirus cases. There have been 24 recoveries and three deaths.

Since the pandemic started, 1368 people have been tested in the country.