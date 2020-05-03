Steven Maseya goofs on TV: says Concourt is illegal

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Television (MBC) presenter Steven Maseya is trending having said on TV that the Constitutional Court which annulled the 2019 presidential elections is illegal.

Speaking in a programme dubbed “Malawi pa Chitukuko pa za chisankho ndi Covid-19” recently, Maseya described the Concourt as illegal arguing it does not have a place in Malawi’s Judiciary.

“Titakhala pansi ndikuyang’ana bwinobwino tinaonaso kuti Constitutional Court yo was illegal chifukwa m’malamulo mulibe, muli supreme court, high court, magistrate court… (findings of our research revealed that the Constitutional Court was illegal because our constitution does not stipulate anything about its existence. The judiciary has the high court, supreme Court, magistrate court…),” said Maseya

His remarks have reduced him to a laughing stock on social media. Some have gone as far as branding him senior counsel Maseya for expressing his legal knowledge on air.

In response to the TV personalities’ claims, a legal expert who opted for anonymity, made the clarification.

He said when the High Court is taking charge of a case which relates to the application or interpretation of the Constitution as certified by the Chief Justice, and when the case is being handled by not less than three judges, it is in some cases referred to as the constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court in question comprised of five High Court judges; Healey Potani, Ivy Kamanga, Dingiswayo Madise, Redson Kapindu and Mike Tembo. The panel ruled in favour of a fresh presidential election on 3rd February.

The public broadcaster faces criticism from the citizenry for being used as a campaign platform for the ruling party. Maseya and Hope Chisanu are the popular architects of the ruling party’s propaganda on the station.