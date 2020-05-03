Devotion: Raised to Third Heaven

2 Corinthians 12: 2-3 ” I know a man in Christ who fourteen years ago was caught up to the third heaven–whether in the body or out of the body I do not know, God knows. And I know that this man was caught up into paradise–whether in the body or out of the body I do not know, God knows.”

As the scripture above says, paradise is located in the third heaven. You cannot have the third heaven without having the first and the second. We physically live in the first heaven. Demons and the devil also live in heavenly places and they occupy the second heaven. It’s a spiritual heaven. Ephesians 6 : 12 ” For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the HEAVENLY places.”

Christ is seated in the third heaven far above the rulers and authorities in this age. It’s also another spiritual heaven. Ephes 1: 20-21 ..”that he worked in Christ when he raised him from the dead and seated him at his right hand in the HEAVENLY places, far above all rule and authority and power and dominion, and above every name that is named, not only in this age but also in the one to come.”

When Christ rose from the dead, He made it possible for all born agains to be seated with Him in the third heaven. Therefore, although you are physically in first heaven but spiritually you are in third heaven far above the devil and demons. His resurrection raised us from first to third heaven. So he was raised for our promotion.

Ephesians 2: 5-6 ” Even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ–by grace you have been saved– and raised us up with him and SEATED US WITH HIM in the HEAVENLY places in Christ Jesus.”

You are superior to demons and the devil and in spiritual realm the higher commands the lesser. Therefore, those seated in third heaven command the first and the second. This is the reason you the third heaven dweller can command demons and don’t fear them and don’t think they are an issue in your life. Those who are higher ranked dominate the lower ranked. In third heaven you dominate the second and first heaven and all activities thereof. Exercise your dominion through the Words you utter. In the spiritual world, words are used in exercising the authority.

Confession

I am a citizen of third heaven and am seated far above and I dominate the devil and every demon because I occupy the place of authority. In Jesus Name.

Amen.