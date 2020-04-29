China donates masks, thermometers to Malawi Parliament

The Chinese Embassy in Malawi has donated 1000 medical masks and two infrared thermometers to Parliament of Malawi in an effort to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi Liu Hongyang handed over the items to Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara at a ceremony which took place on Wednesday at the August house in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the event, Hara said the donation has come at the right time as Parliament of Malawi continues to carry out its oversight function through Committee meetings and is preparing for the 2020/21 Budget Meeting.

She added that the duties are important to the social economic development of the country and in the country’s efforts to prevent and control COVID-19.

“This donation will enhance our existing efforts to prevent the spread and infection of Coronavirus (COVID-19) at Parliament of Malawi,” she said.

Hara went on to say that the masks and thermometers will protect the Members of Parliament, stakeholders and staff from risks associated with social interactions and conducting of official business.

The Republic of China has been supporting the country with various resources aimed at preventing coronavirus.

In Malawi, 36 Covid-19 cases have been registered. There have been three deaths and five recoveries.