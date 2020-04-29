Ntchisi DC suspended as residents demand his removal

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has suspended Ntchisi District Commissioner Peter Jimusole after residents expressed dissatisfaction with the DC’s performance.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry Charles Kalemba sent the DC on forced leave on Tuesday after receiving reports that residents were planning to hold demonstrations against the council boss.

“The Minister has decided to send you on annual leave for the initial fourteen days.

“It is hoped that the impasse will have been resolved by the expiry of that period. The annual leave is with immediate effect,” said Kalemba in his letter to the DC.

He then ordered Jimusole to hand over his office to Director of Health and Social Services Dr. Zondwayo Ng’oma who is now acting DC.

On Wednesday, Ntchisi residents went on with the demonstrations where they presented a petition calling for the removal of Jimusole.

They accused the DC of not following proper procedures in hiring and firing staff, favouritism in identification of contractors and lack of vision to develop the district.

“We are not against the DC as an individual, but we are not happy with how the office is conducting itself administratively,” said Kennedy Kapakasa who is also Group Village Head Chimwankhuku.

The acting DC, Ng’oma said the concerns will be sent to relevant authorities.