MEC assures voters of their safety amid COVID-19

As the voter registration process is currently underway in the country amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has assured voters of their safety during registration in all respective centres.

MEC Regional Officer for Central region Kate Mjojo made the remarks at a District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) meeting which the Electoral Commission organized in Lilongwe on Monday.

She said the commission has put safety measures in place to protect voters and MEC staff from the deadly COVID-19 which is also known as Coronavirus.

“We have given our staff hand sanitizers, gloves, face masks and we have also put sanitation facilities at every registration centre to ensure voters wash their hands before registering,” said Mjojo.

Concurring with her, Lilongwe DEST chairperson Lawford Palani urged MEC staff to lead by example by observing social distancing at registration centres.

“The people at the centres will be looking up to us and it is important that we all lead by example and observe social distancing while in the line of our duty,” said Palani who is also Lilongwe District Commissioner.

The voter registration currently underway in the epicenter of the pandemic in Lilongwe will end on 10 May, according to MEC Electoral calendar for the phase two of the national exercise.