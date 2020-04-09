WHO uncertain how Coronavirus will behave in the future

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is currently not sure how the virus that causes the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will behave in the future as confirmed cases around the world near 1.5 million.

Speaking on Wednesday at the media briefing on COVID-19 in Geneva, WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that it is too early to predict how the virus that causes coronavirus disease will behave in the future.

“We will do our assessment, identifying strengths and weaknesses – the after action review. We want to learn from our mistakes, from our strengths and move forward. But for now, the focus should be on fighting this virus.

“This is a new virus. There are many unknowns still. When it started, many people didn’t know how it would behave. Still, there are many unknowns and we do not know how it will behave in the future. It is very contagious like flue but at the same time more fatal than flue. This is why we have called it public enemy number one”, said the Director General.

Malawi has confirmed 8 cases, three of which have been confirmed in Lilongwe. Four cases have been recorded in Blantyre. Chikwawa has reported a single case. The virus has killed one person in Malawi.

According to data shared by Johns Hopkins, there are 1,487,870 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally. Worldwide, 88,630 people have been killed while 331,705 others have recovered.

.