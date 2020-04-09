Political parties use loud hailers to encourage people to register

Some major political parties in the country have intensified voter civic education, wooing the masses to go and register in readiness for the July 2, fresh presidential elections.

A spotcheck in some townships and areas around Blantyre district has revealed a number of political parties using loud hailers and banners, displaying messages urging people to go and register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and opposition UTM Party are leading the pack with a number of vehicles mounted with sound systems moving around the district’s areas urging people to go and register en-masse.

The voter registration exercise which is currently in its first phase has been characterised by low turnout of registrants amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

MEC publicist Sangwani Mwafulirwa recently said the commission is not expecting people to flock in large numbers to the registration centres like during fresh voter registration exercise.

Mwafulirwa said: “The exercise is currently focusing much on new registrants as the commission has a voters register of about 6.9 million eligible voters who registered during the May 21 tripartite elections and the recent by-elections,” he said.

Pollster, MEC, announced that it will conduct voter registration for the fresh presidential elections in four phases ahead of the polls.

The first phase of the exercise is currently underway in 8 districts across the country-Chitipa, Karonga, Salima, Dedza, Ntcheu, Blantyre, Chikwawa and Nsanje.