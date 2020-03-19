Chilima, Chakwera tightlipped on alliance torchbearer

UTM president Saulos Chilima and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday led the signing ceremony for the MCP-UTM alliance but the two leaders were tightlipped on who will lead the alliance in the 20-20 fresh elections.

Addressing thousands of people who attended the ceremony at Kamuzu Institute of Sports in Lilongwe, Chilima said asked followers of the two political parties to accept any leader who will be chosen to lead the political partnership.

“When the torchbearer is announced, let us all accept that leader. You should trust us because we are working together for the good of the nation,” said Chilima.

He further urged supporters of the two parties to forget about the past and move forward saying the aim of the alliance is to make sure that the challenges that Malawians have been facing in the country are put to an end.

“We will make sure that this alliance reaches the expectations of Malawians by reducing hunger and making medical services available in hospitals,” he said.

On his part, Chakwera said the torchbearer for the alliance will be announced at a later date.

He thanked UTM and all the other parties that are part of the alliance saying they have dropped their interest in the presidency for the success and interest of Malawians.

He added that the alliance is a new beginning for Malawians as it holds a lot of hope for freedom, success and a better future.

Chakwera then asked supporters of the parties to work together on their goal of creating a better future for Malawians.

Parties that are part of the alliance include People’s Party (PP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Freedom Party, Umodzi Party, Petra and Mafunde Party.

The alliance comes after the Constitutional Court nullified the 21 May 2019 presidential elections due to widespread irregularities.

The court also ordered that in the fresh elections to be held this year, the winner will be decided using 50 percent plus one vote electoral system.