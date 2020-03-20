Fired DPP Governor ready to work with Mzomera Ngwira

Fired Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Northern Region Governor Kenneth Sanga says he is ready to work with the newly appointed Governor Christopher Mzomera Ngwira.

In an interview on Thursday, Sanga said he regards Ngwira as a brother who he worked with him for some time.

“I worked hard during my time, we stood still after the death of the former president Dr Bingu wa Mutharika, that time people ran away but we stood strong to save the party in the North, am not going anywhere.

“I am ready to work with the newly Northern Region governor since we already worked together for long time he is like my brother,” said Sanga.

Malawi president Professor Peter Arthur Mutharika who is also DPP leader fired Sanga and Binton Kutsaira as regional Governors replacing them with Mzomera Ngwira and David Kambalame respectively.