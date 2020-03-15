Five men in custody for stealing items worth K2.1 million

Five men are in police custody in Mulanje for breaking into a house, torturing the owner and stealing items worth K2.1 million.

Public relations officer of Mulanje Police Station Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira said the Police received a complaint that during the night of March 13, 2020, the criminals armed with panga knives broke into a house and stole assorted items including cellphones and cash all valued to K2, 137, 000.

“The criminals who wore masks on their faces used big rocks to break the door into his house. The complainant explained that after entering, the criminals also assaulted him and he was treated as an outpatient at Namasalima health centre in the district,” said

Following the complaint, the law enforcers conducted an investigation which, coupled by tips, led to the arrest of the suspects and recovery of the items today on Saturday.

Ngwira identified the thieves as Petrol Alumando aged 21, Nuneji Kapolo aged 20, Yohane Kamwendo aged 44, Patrick Kandeya aged 23 and Fransisco Paul aged 25.

Francisco paul comes from Seven Village, traditional authority Nazombe, Milange in Mozambique while the other four come from Mulanje.

The suspects will appear in court as soon as investigations are through.