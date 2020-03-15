Alleluya Band members under self-quarantine after returning from Italy

Alleluya Band members are under self-quarantine after returning from Italy where they were also forced to stay indoors for three weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Band leader Cos Chiwalo has confirmed saying each member will remain in self-isolation for 14 days.

“Unlike the other 20 international trips before, this time we had to stay indoor for almost three weeks because of the Coronavirus that has caused havoc in this small world of ours, a global village as it were. We are now quarantined for 14 days,” said Chiwalo in a Facebook post.

He also expressed gratitude over the support shown to the band saying the members are hopeful that many people will be sensitised on this pandemic.

He said: “Prevention is better than cure. Let’s unite to defeat this.”

According to Chiwalo, the band went to Italy to interact with fellow youths and continue to ask for help for Comfort Community Hospital in Balaka where children under the age of 15 continue to receive treatment for free.

More than 4,600 people have died and more than 126,000 infected globally from the COVID-19.

Italy is the hardest hit country in Europe with over 15,113 and about 189 cases. Authorities have since imposed a lockdown to fight the coronavirus.

.