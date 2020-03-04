MCP rebuffs UTM

MCP Secretary General Einshower Mkaka on Tuesday night threw spanners into the proposed MCP UTM alliance by telling the UTM team to ask Chilima to discuss with Chakwera.

Senior UTM officials Patricia Kaliati and Chidanti Malunga were furious after waiting for hours as MCP team played hide and seek.

The first spanner was the meeting venue, with MCP officials insisted to be held at their headquarters in City Centre. The UTM team rejected.

The two parties then agreed to meet at Crossroads at 6pm.

As the UTM team was travelling from Area 10 offices, MCP officials called to say the party had given powers to Chakwera to negotiate any alliance