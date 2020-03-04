Bushiri rebukes “coronavirus demon”: I command you to come out

Prophet Shephered Bushiri has “rebuked the demon of Corronavirus” commanding the “demon to come out” wherever it was hiding.

The Malawian born prophet shared a clip on his Facebook page where he claimed coronavirus which has killed over 3 thousand people globally was caused by a demon. He then commanded it “come out”.

“The Holy Spirit has led me to rebuke a certain demon. God said I should rebuke the demon of coronavirus… I stand up and command this demon to come out. You will disappear in the name of Jesus” declares Bushiri.

Bushiri: I protect you against Coronavirus

Major 1 said Coronavirus will not infect any of his followers as he has successfully defeated the demon that causes it.

“This [coronavirus-causing] spirit has no portion over your bodies in Jesus name. I protect you from this virus. Wherever you are, I protect you!” Bushiri claims in the clip having wrestled with the Coronavirus in his church.

Over 90 thousand cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed globally.