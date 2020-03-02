Concern over declining Chambo production

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development has expressed concern over declining production of fish, especially Chambo.

Director of Animal Health and Livestock Development in the Ministry of Agriculture Dr Patrick Chikungwa expressed the concern on Friday during a workshop on fish agri-food system held in Lilongwe.

Makungwa said it is worrying that Chambo is declining quite a lot in terms of production.

“As government this is an area which we are currently concentrating on, so there are a number of programs which government is working on so that we should restore our Chambo,” said Chikungwa.

He then noted that the workshop was important because it was focusing on nutrition and fish which is an easily accessible and affordable protein in the country

“When we look at the fish agri-food systems, it is a very important aspect which we need to focus on so this workshop has brought together experts and specialists in fish nutrition who are going to deliberate on a program which as a country we need to undertake to improve in that area,” said Chikungwa.

On promoting aquaculture, Chikungwa said Malawi has a number of programs which the government is implementing.

“We should have as many farmers as possible who are indulging in aquaculture so it is being emphasized a lot,” said Chikungwa.

Speaking at the workshop, director of aquaculture and fisheries sciences at WorldFish Michael Phillips said WorldFish helps countries to sustainably manage fisheries including large areas like Lake Malawi.

“We are seeking to support our partners to grow sustainably in aquaculture sectors,” said Phillips.

He noted that there is a long history of aquaculture within Malawi but there is a need to accelerate the development of sector so that it should develop.

World Fish is an international research organization which is focused on fish and it provides fish-dependent households, the private sector, policy makers, civil society organizations, investors and development actors with rigorous scientific evidence to shape action, policies and practices for the sustainable development of fisheries and aquaculture.

The organisation is dedicated to eradicating poverty, hunger and malnutrition among millions of people who depend on fish for food, nutrition and income in the developing world including Malawi.