Devotion: Are you offended?

John 6:66-69 “From that time many of His disciples went back and walked with Him no more. Then Jesus said to the twelve, “Do you also want to go away?” But Simon Peter answered Him, “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of eternal life. Also we have come to believe and know that You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.”

One of the messages of Jesus where He was talking about eating His body and drinking His blood offended the multitudes and many left Him for good. Jesus asked the twelve if they were offended as well. The twelve still stuck to Him. They never got offended and they became pillars of church except for Judas.

Luke 17:1 “Then said he unto the disciples, it is impossible but that offences will come…”

If you don’t want to hear, see or experience offence then ask God to take you to heaven now. Every place including workplace, business place or even in the church of God, you can be offended. Some people may not speak nicely, others may not dress properly, some may not smell well, even others may not know how to behave properly.

A mature person cannot be easily offended and make such a huge decision as leaving Jesus because of offence. Some people have left churches, jobs, school, businesses because of minor offences and have come to regret the rest of their lives. All the time I have been in ministry; I have seen one common thing among the easily offended ones. They never prosper and are never successful in whatever they do. These are the people that move easily from place to place, from company to another company, from school to another school, from ministry to ministry and they keep on moving till they don’t know why they are changing places.

Be established. Be settled and allow your movements to be guided by the Holy Spirit and not by mere offence. Your decisions and choices should be Word based and not emotional based. Remember it is impossible that offences will not come.

If the Holy Spirit directs you to move places is fine. But don’t allow emotions to lead you.

Confession

Am led by the Spirit and not by offences. My decisions and choices are Word based and not emotional based. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Worship with us

Register now +265888326247, +265997 53 80 98