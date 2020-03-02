NRWB employee dies after car crash

A Northern Region Water Board employee has died after he was involved in a road accident at Yamba area along the Chitipa-Karonga M26 road.

The man identified as Greshan Phiri was working as a plant operator for Northern Region Water Board at Kalenge Water Plant.

According to Chitipa Police spokesperson Gladwell Simwaka, the accident occurred on Friday when Phiri and other seven water board employees boarded a company vehicle registration number NA639.

They were travelling from Chitipa heading towards Kalenge along Chitipa-Karonga road.

“Upon arrival at Yamba area, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle due to speeding, hence it swerved and hit the nearside embankment.

“Following the impact, Phiri fell from the vehicle and his head landed on a rock,” said Simwaka.

Phiri was rushed to Chitipa district hospital where he died on Saturday while receiving treatment.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to loss of blood secondary to severe head injuries.

The driver and other passengers escaped unhurt.

Phiri hailed from Mquocha village in the area of Paramount Chief M’mbelwa in Mzimba district.

The accident happened days after Karonga District Commissioner was also involved in a car crash on the same Karonga-Chitipa road.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have advised road users to always observe speed limit when using the road.