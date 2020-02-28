PSLCE exam dates shifted over fresh elections

The Malawi National Examinations Board (Maneb) has pushed forward the dates for the 2020 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations.

Maneb executive director Gerald Chiunda announced on Thursday in Zomba that learners will sit for the examinations from May 6 to May 8, 2020.

The exams were initially planned to be administered from May 20 to 22.

Chiunda said the board has shifted the dates to avert a clash with the presidential elections which are expected to be conducted on May 19 this year.

He noted that Maneb uses teachers and police officers during the administration of examinations and the same public officers are also hired by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) during elections.

The May 19 presidential elections will be held following the 3rd February Constitutional Court ruling that nullified the 2019 presidential polls by the Constitutional Court earlier this month.

President Peter Mutharika and MEC are appealing against the ruling and the elections may not be conducted if their appeal is successful.