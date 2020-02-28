Be Forward geared for Chicken Inn

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers F.C will today take on Chicken Inn of Zimbabwe at Kamuzu Stadium for the first game in the Energem International Bonanza.

Assistant coach for Be Forward Wanderers, Oscar Kaunda, spoke about the team news and what he is expecting from Energem International Bonanza to kick off this afternoon.

He said that Isaac Kaliati will miss the tournament game following the recent death of his father.

“But we have new faces and this tournament will give us a chance to assess them,” said Kaunda.

He further added that the Energem International Bonanza will be beneficial to their team for it will act as an assessment towards the players’ performance.

“This is an important tournament for us because we feel we are on the way up. All the three teams will give us a good test,” he added.

Kaunda added that the tournament will provide a good opportunity for his side to fine tune ahead of the 2020 season.