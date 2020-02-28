Man gets two years for impersonating police chief

The Nsanje First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced 33-year-old Dickson Patrick Bello to two years in prison for impersonating Nsanje Police Officer In-Charge.

State prosecutor, Sergeant Munyenyembe, told the court that on 11 February 2020, Bello called a businessman in the district commanding him to send MK10,000, saying he was the Officer In-Charge for Nsanje Police Station.

The convict further threatened to impound the businessman’s buses if he failed to send the money. The businessperson reported the matter to police.

Bello was arrested and later charged with the offense of impersonating public officer which is contrary to section 389 of Penal Code.

In court, Bello was found guilty and he pleaded with the court to give him a lenient sentence saying that he was influenced by evil spirits.

However, prosecutor Munyenyembe urged the court for stiff punishment saying such behavior would tarnish the good image of the station’s Officer In-Charge and the entire police service.

First Grade Magistrate Mankhanamba then sentenced Bello to two years imprisonment with hard Labor.

Dickson Patrick Bello, 33, hails from Nyathando village, in the area of Traditional Authority Ndamera in Nsanje District.